Alabama Power long paid PR firm in fake crowd scandal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Documents filed with federal regulators show a California public relations company that hired people to attend public hearings on a New Orleans power project was paid millions by Alabama Power Co. dating back to the 1990s.

Al.com reports that the Hawthorn Group maintained an office inside Alabama Power's corporate headquarters in Birmingham, but closed it about a year ago.

Hawthorn chairman and co-founder John Ashford says that the company has never recruited crowds to attend public meetings for Alabama Power.

Alabama Power paid Hawthorn more than $7.8 million from 1996 to 2001, according to reports filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, about $1.3 million per year on average.

After 2001, Alabama Power was not required to itemize those expenses, or show which firms it was paying under this category.

