Editorial: Determination

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Thursday, May 24, 2018:

By now, you’ve probably heard or have seen the picture of a young student walking to a Birmingham MAX Transit bus stop in his graduation gown to catch a ride to his graduation. The photo has been shared literally thousands of times on social media over the past two days. The picture sparked comments of praise and determination for the young man as he did what was necessary to get to school and commemorate a resounding achievement by any measure – graduating from high School.

With so many taking it for granted that a school bus, a friend or parent is available to get them to and from school Corey Patrick of Tarrant High School had a more difficult road. You see in order for Corey to get to school on time he had to get up at 4:30 a.m. each morning to get to the city bus by 5:41 a.m. Coming home – a typical day would put him back at his house around 6:30 or 7 o’clock.

The lessons Corey has learned, and we can learn from his story is that life isn’t always easy; that hard work can pay off; people will respect those that do what it takes to get a job done and even when it’s hard – don’t ever give up.

Corey is a winner in my book and now, has the diploma to prove it. I have no doubt this young man will continue to walk the road less traveled to achieve his next goal. I sure hope someone takes a picture of it so we can all share in his accomplishments yet again.

