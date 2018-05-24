Here’s everything we know about Hideo Kojima’s mysterious ‘Death Stranding’

By Will Nicol



After auteur video game developer Hideo Kojima left Konami in 2015, many wondered what his next move would be. Go small and develop an indie game? Get out of the industry entirely? In the end,it seems Kojima may be making his biggest game yet. Kojima debuted his next project,Death Stranding,at E3 2016. The odd title was revealed in an equally bizarre trailer.

Since that announcement, Kojima and his team have teased various details about the upcoming game, and released additional bizarre trailers, but it remainslargely an enigma. Here is what we know so far about Death Stranding,and where the game might be heading, starting with the most extended look we’ve seen yet.

What’s ‘Death Stranding’ about?

Kojima is notorious for the baroque, philosophical, thematically complex, and deeply strange plots of his long-running Metal Gear Solid series. Freed from the constraints of working under the umbrella of a major publisher, he seems to be leaning into those tendencies even further withDeath Stranding. True to form, he’s been very vague so far about the game’s plot, which appears to have a sci-fi angle and looks utterly insane. So far, most of what we know about the game comes from three trailers, which Kojima and company have showed at various gaming industry events in the past two years.

The latest trailer, shown above, debuted at The Game Awards in December 2017. Rain pours down on a dark and barren landscape. Three men in worker jumpsuits are in distress after an apparent car wreck. One man’s suit has an attached capsule with a floating, live baby inside, along with a mechanical claw that seems to have some form of A.I. A shadowy figure with his own mechanical claw emerges. The first man detaches his baby capsule from his suit, then proceeds to get flipped upside down from a vine below the water, before stabbing himself (likely under the control of the shadowy figure).

Another man the game’s presumed protagonist, played by The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus picks up the capsule then looks at the sky at a giant monster with vines coming out of its hands and toward the ground. The screen turns white, and Reedus awakens deep underwater. Bodies and vehicles float above him. The scene snaps back to Reedus in his suit on the ground. The camera view funnels down his throat to reveal the baby, which is alive.

The trailer ends with Reedus looking out at a giant crater. The narrator says, “Once there was an explosion, a bang which gave rise to life as we know it. And then came the next explosion.”

Prior to this, the most substantial Death Stranding video was shown at the 2016 Game Awards: Kojima accepted the show’s Industry Icon Award, and celebrated by unveiling a trailer for Death Stranding. The cinematic trailer showed no gameplay, but offered a striking look at the overall state of the world, which features a city overrun with skeleton soldiers.

The original trailer for Death Strandingdebuted duringE3 2016. The trailer contains no dialogue or exposition of any kind, but shows some surreal imagery, including snippets of William Blake, and offers a first look at the characterplayed by Norman Reedus.

Kojima noted during an interview with PlayStation 4 system architect Mark Cerny at PlayStation Experience 2017 that the theme ofDeath Stranding is “connections.” He has, on multiple occasions, cited Japanese author Kobo Abe’s novellaRopeas a major influence.In the story, Abe saidthe first tools mankind learned to use were sticks and ropes; sticks could be used to keep threatsat a distance, while ropes could secure the things people cherish. While itshistorical accuracy may be dubious, it is a lovelyfable, and the conceptseems to be a huge influence onDeath Stranding. Kojima said that most games arm players with sticks, allowing them to fight enemies and other players, but that he wants his new game to revolve around the “ropes” that bring players together. He added that the game will still arm players with “sticks,” suggesting there will still be violent conflict. In these abstract terms, players will have to consider when to use a stick to push people away, and when to use a rope to connect them.

Part 7 of 9. On sticks and ropes. pic.twitter.com/RxgkNXOYRG — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) June 16, 2016

Ok, but what kind of game is it?

In an interview with the official PlayStation Blog in February, Kojima shed some light on Death Stranding’s moment-to-moment gameplay. He confirmed rumors that it would be an open-world game, saying “I can’t really speak on that right now, but in a word, it’s an action game — an open-world game, with a lot of freedom.”

When asked about his repeated references to “strands,” Kojima elaborated, saying that they will be an important and distinguishing part of the game. “In action games, generally, the player has a gun and plays against enemies in a single player environment — or they take it online and play against other players in a competitive environment,” he said. “They join in together with guns — it’s almost always with guns — to take down a stronger opponent. In this game, you can do that but I wanted to go a little deeper beyond that with something that doesn’t focus on a weapon like a gun, and that’s what has a connection to the strand concept.”

In a recent interview with IGN, Kojima elaborated on the role of death in the game, and how its thematic and mechanical significance has been largely taken for granted in the gaming industry. “Games started over 40 years ago with arcades. When the player dies, it’s game over. You continue, and time goes back to before you die. You can die as many times as you want, but you always go back to a little bit before you die. That was a mechanic made specifically for putting in coins, and it hasn’t changed since then.”

Apparently, dying will not lead to a conventional reset to where you left off, but will transport you to a sort of purgatory that you are free to explore before returning to your body. Unlike conventional games wherein your many lives are essentially retconned away, death and reincarnation will be thematically and mechanically built intoDeath Strandingfrom the ground up. The system sounds like it may share some ideas with the Dark Souls series, where dying players initially return in a weakened “dead” state.

In 2016, Kojima Production clarified that, while the game will allow for cooperative play, it will be playable solo and you can complete it entirely without help if you wish.

Straight from the event: Death Stranding will feature a new form of co-op play but will of course be fully playable in single player. — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 18, 2016

So far, no gameplay footage has been shown, so all we have to go on is what Kojima and his studio have announced.

What’s under the hood?

In an interview with the PlayStation Blog, Kojima said his team is making Death Stranding using a modified version of the Decima Engine, which Guerilla Games usedto makeHorizon: Zero Dawn. During a presentation at SIGGRAPH in early August 2017, Kojima Productions showed off a technical “first look” at the engine (via IGN).

The brief teaser used the location shown in the PSX demo to demonstrate the “height fog model” and “atmospheric scattering system.” If you focus your attention on the sky, you can see the sky seamlessly transition from blue and sunny to an ominous gray before fog engulfs the scene. The broken down structure showcases the incredible detail in the ruins made possible by Decima.

At a Sony press conference in September, Kojima confirmed that Death Stranding will take advantage of the 4K and HDR(high dynamic range) capabilities offered by the PlayStation 4Pro.

Who’s in the cast?

People often describe Kojima’s games as “cinematic,” due to hisrelianceon longcutscenes. As such, hischoices regardingwho will bring his characters to life are incredibly important. So far, Kojima has assembled nothing short of an all-star cast.

Norman Reedus, known for playing Daryl on AMC’sThe Walking Dead, has been featured in numerous trailers and appears to be playing the lead role.Kojima and Reedus already had a working relationship: Reedus appeared inKojima’s 2014 horror game,P.T., which was originally intended as a teaser for the now-canceled gameSilent Hills.

The 2016 Game Awards trailer revealed two more cast members: Hannibal actor Mads Mikkelsen and film director Guillermo del Toro, who had previously collaborated with Kojima on the ill-fatedSilent Hills. Del Toro’s exact role isn’t clear from the trailer, but Mikkelsen appears to be an antagonist who commands a skeleton army connected to him via several umbilical cords.

Despite his important role in the game’s narrative, Mikkelsen seems to be just as perplexed by Kojima’s complex science-fiction tale as we are. Speaking to Total Film, Mikkelsen said he gets “lost” during performance-capture sessions, as the story is “too complicated” and “too crazy.”

“Just jump in and [improvise] this scene,” he added. “This is what happens don’t question it.”

In a February 2018 Instagram post, Emily O’Brien announced she had joined the cast. O’Brien’s recent work includes the upcoming Days Gone, World of Final Fantasy, and Batman: The Enemy Within. The post was quickly deleted, but it showed her alongside Troy Baker and Reedus. Baker, the most prominent voice actor in the industry, has given numerous acclaimed performances in his prolific career, including his work as Joel in The Last of Usand Booker DeWitt in BioShock Infinite.

Neither Baker’s nor O’Brien’s role in the game is clear, but O’Brien could be the game’s leading heroine.In 2016, Kojima Productions teased that the game may have a heroine on Twitter, and asked fans who should play her.

When can I play it?

Though there is no currently no formal release date for Death Stranding, Kojima has hinted at a possible window for when we might get to play the game.During a talk at the 2016 Tokyo Game Show, Kojima said the gamewill be readybefore the Tokyo Olympics, which will take place in 2020, and “before the newAkira,” referring to the remake of the anime film. That production does not have a set release date, so it’s unclear if that detail was meant to narrow down the window, or simply reinforce that the game will launch before 2020.

Before the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Before the new Akira. https://t.co/PEuuP8FRfL — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 18, 2016

Given that Death Strandingwas first revealed at a Sony press conference, it seems safe to say the game will be coming out on PS4. It’s unclear, however, whether or not the game will be released on other platforms. Shortly after announcing the formation of Kojima Productionsin 2016, Sony published a Q&A on Medium, explaining certain key parts of itsrelationship with the developer. In the piece, SonyreportedlysaidKojima’s as-yet-unannounced gamewould be released on PC sometime after coming out onPS4.While thepiece has since been deleted,multiple sites published stories based on the news.

