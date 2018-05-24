Trafford man arrested for Pinson car break-ins

Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office have arrested a 30-year-old Trafford man they say broke into several cars early Sunday morning in Pinson.

After 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 20, deputies were called to a home in the 3200 block of Berrywood Road to investigate reports of a vehicle break-in.

The victim told deputies she woke up and found a man outside her home in one of her vehicles. She yelled at him and he fled the scene in a green Chevrolet pickup truck. That's when she followed him in one of her automobiles.

During the pursuit, authorities say the suspect fired shots at the victim. That's when she decided to go back home and call authorities.

When the victim returned home, she found three cars were broken into. She contacted the Sheriff's Office and reported a handgun, cash, and a baby stroller stolen.

Deputies say they were given images from a surveillance camera that showed the suspect breaking into the cars.

The truck's owner was contacted and deputies were told it was usually driven by his daughter and her boyfriend.

The boyfriend was identified as 30-year-old Caleb Gossett. Deputies say he was the individual in the surveillance images.

Deputies obtained warrants charging Gosset with three counts of breaking/entering a vehicle, two counts of theft of property, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

In an odd twist, when deputies left the courthouse after obtaining the warrants charging Gossett, they observed the suspect pull up to the curb of the courthouse in the green truck they say he used in the break-ins. Deputies say he was bringing his girlfriend to the courthouse on an unrelated matter.

Gossett was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail. His bonds total $300,000.

