19-year-old arrested for fatal shooting at teen party

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A 19-year-old Alabama man has been arrested for the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl at an April 1 teen party.

Mobile Police took Jamarkus Montrez Holifield into custody Wednesday, telling news outlets that he's responsible for killing Anesa Baker. She died from her injuries on April 11.

Police say Holifield opened fire into a crowd. Multiple other teenagers were shot. A video shows a crowd screaming and running.

At the time, Holifield was free on bail. He was previously charged with shooting a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy during a fight at a November birthday party.

Holifield declined to answer questions from reporters as police led him to jail.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste says Holifield could face additional charges relating to the other people who were shot.

