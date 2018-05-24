National Safe Boating Week ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Just ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, National Safe Boating Week is May 19 - 25, 2018. The Safe Boating Campaign put on by the National Safe Boating Council, is a worldwide effort focused on responsible boating, encouraging boaters to always wear a life jacket while on the water.

Find information, statistics, and resources about life jackets and other boating safety information here -

safeboatingcampaign.com

We rode along with Jerry Miller with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Thursday morning on Lake Tuscaloosa. Miller pointed out the necessity of not only having a life jacket for every person on a boat but having two extra, as well. Miller also said it is not enough just to have the life jackets on board, but everyone in the boat should be wearing their life jacket.

Miller also said if you have a pet on board your boat, the pet should have on a life jacket.

With the rise in popularity of paddle craft, Miller also reminded those who use paddle craft that they should wear a life jacket. With paddle craft that have a tether, Miller says it is important that the tether detaches, so someone is not trapped underneath.

Find out more information about paddle craft safety by clicking here.

