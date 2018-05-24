4 more students to be arrested in locker room hazing attack

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Four more students will be charged after a locker room assault on an Alabama high school student was caught on camera.

Mobile police said Wednesday that they have identified four more students from Davidson High School involved in an April 27 attack on freshman Rodney Kim Jr.

The video shows as many as 20 students hitting and jumping on the 14-year-old freshman, breaking his arm.

Police say three of the students are 18 and will be charged as adults, while one will be charged as a juvenile. Police on May 7 took three juveniles into custody on third-degree assault charges. They're still seeking a fourth suspect from then.

Kim's parents are suing the Mobile County school district, demanding $12 million, forfeit of the team's 2018 games and firing of coaches.

