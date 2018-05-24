Everything we know about ‘Black Panther 2’ so far

By Rick Marshall



Marvel Studios made the entire world shout “Wakanda Forever!” when Black Pantherhit theaters in February 2018, kicking off a spectacular run that has made the film one of the highest-grossing movies of all time with the best reviews of any movie in Marvel’s cinematic universe. There’s been no formal announcement ofBlack Panther 2 at this point, but reports suggest that casting talks are already underway.

TheBlack Panther sequel is expected to bring back director and co-writer Ryan Coogler, along with star Chadwick Boseman in the role of T’Challa, who rules the African nation of Wakanda and defends it from threats as the Black Panther. Many of the first film’s supporting cast members — includingLupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Daniel Kaluuya — are also expected to return for the sequel.

Here’s everything we know aboutBlack Panther 2 so far.

New faces or familiar faces

The sequel toBlack Panthercould elevate an actor from a supporting role in the MCU to a part that’s significantly bigger this time around.

According to U.K. outlet Metro, multitalented actor, musician, writer, and comedian Donald Glover is being courted for a role in the film. The Atlantaseries creator and star (and Solo: A Star Wars Storyactor) previously appeared in Spider-Man: Homecomingas a small-time criminal Peter Parker encounters during one of his early adventures, and is reportedly engaged in “informal talks” with Coogler about playing a character in theBlack Panther sequel.

The report implies that Glover will play a new character introduced in the film, and not reprise his role fromHomecoming, even though his character in that film — Aaron Davis — is an important one in Spider-Man’s recent comics continuity.

“Ryan Coogler is currently mapping out Black Panther’s sequel and has written in a number of new characters that movie-goers will be introduced to when it premieres,” reports the outlet’s anonymous source. “One of those characters, if he gets his wish, will be played by Childish Gambino [Glover’s alter ego in the music world]. Nothing is set in stone but ‘informal talks’ [are happening] between Ryan, Gambino, and reps from Marvel and Disney to see if they can make it happen.”

If Glover does find his way into the film’s cast, the source indicated that he’ll likely play a villain role — which still doesn’t eliminate the notion of him returning to hisHomecoming character, who became the criminal and occasional antihero Prowler in Marvel’s comics.

Back from the dead?

In the same May 2018 report indicating that Glover could join the cast of theBlack Panther sequel, it was hinted thatBlack Panther actor Michael B. Jordan could reprise his role as Erik Killmonger in the follow-up film.

Although Jordan’s character was a popular one, his (spoiler warning) terminal condition at the end of the first film suggests that audiences have seen the end of his story arc. Of course, it often takes more than death to keep a fan-favorite character down, and these are comic book movies filled with people engaging in superhuman feats, so anything is possible.

Release date unknown

Marvel Studios has already announced release dates for upcoming films in its cinematic universe through 2021, but the movies hitting theaters on each of those dates remain a mystery.

Given the studio’s affinity for releasing films in each solo series two or three years apart,Black Panther 2 will likely drop into one of the weekends set aside in 2020 or 2021. The release dates the studio has announced so far in those years are as follows:May 1, July 31, or November 6 in 2020; and May 7, July 31, or November 5 in 2021.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to take one of those dates in 2020, and is already in development, so it will likely premiere in either May or July that year. That leaves a lot of dates open forBlack Panther 2 to slide into on the upcoming calendar, and we’ll certainly learn more as development on the film progresses.

Story questions

As usual, Marvel is keeping the plot of theBlack Panther sequel — if there is one at this point — a closely guarded secret. However, studio president Kevin Feige has dropped some vague hints about what’s on the creative team’s mind when it comes to the future of T’Challa, Wakanda, and Black Panther.

Asked about theBlack Panther sequel in a March 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige said the studio has “nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that.”

“One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two,” he added. “There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

While that didn’t offer much in the way of clues, Feige did indicate that Wakanda’s past — and the history of the Black Panther — could also inform the franchise’s future. Referencing the prologue inBlack Panther that had T’Challa’s father, T’Chaka, visiting the United States in the early ’90s, Feige said that specific time period might not be revisited, but the idea of the Black Panther’s history as the leader (and protector) of Wakanda has led to some intriguing questions.

“We would talk about the ancestral plane sequence [in Black Panther] where, towards the end of the movie, T’Challa takes the herb again and encounters his father, where he’s like, ‘Hey, man. We’ve kind of screwed up, and I want to change it.'” he recalled. “There’s that moment where all of the ancestors come behind T’Chaka. We would joke and go, ‘I want to see what’s their story? What’s that story? Who was Bashenga, the first king of Wakanda? Who’s that third to the left, behind T’Chaka? What was their story in Wakanda in 1938? That would be cool.’ It all starts as conversations like that. The more audiences want to see these stories, the more opportunities we have to explore different places and time”



