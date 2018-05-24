Welington Castillo of White Sox banned 80 games for EPO test

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Chicago White Sox's Welington Castillo strikes out to end the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Chicago.

NEW YORK (AP) - Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo was suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball on Thursday following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance.

The commissioner's office cited use of EPO. Erythropoietin is a hormone that stimulates the red blood cell production and often has turned up in test results for cyclists.

He is the eighth player suspended this year under the major league drug-testing program.

Castillo is in his ninth major league season. The 31-year-old Dominican is batting .267 with six homers and 15 RBIs this year on a team that is 15-31.

Barring rainouts, he would be eligible to return Aug, 24 at Detroit. He would lose more than $3.5 million of his $7.25 million salary, which covers the period of 80 games plus the 11 off-days during that span.

He is due $7.25 million next season, and the White Sox have an $8 million option for 2020 with a $500,000 buyout.

Castillo has a .259 career average with 86 homers and 298 RBIs. He also has played for the Chicago Cubs (2010-15), Seattle (2015), Arizona (2015-16) and Baltimore (2017).

Others suspended this year under the drug program are: Seattle All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano, Houston pitcher Dean Deetz, Washington catcher Raudy Read, Pittsburgh pitcher Nik Turley, Kansas City outfielder Jorge Bonifacio, Toronto pitcher Thomas Pannone and Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco.

There have been 38 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program.

