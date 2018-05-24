LSU defeats South Carolina, 6-4, in 12 innings

Information provided by LSUsports.net.

In an extra innings affair, LSU struck for three runs in the top of the 12th, capped off by a two-run double in Todd Peterson’s first career at-bat as LSU defeated South Carolina, 6-3, Thursday evening to advance in the SEC Tournament.

Peterson earned the win as LSU advanced to 34-24 on the season. Texas A&M falls out of contention in the SEC Tournament and drops to 33-24.

LSU will play the loser of Texas A&M and Auburn, Friday afternoon.

