Yankees delayed by plane trouble after Texas loss

Yankees delayed by plane trouble after Texas loss

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth). New York Yankees Neil Walker (14) celebrates his solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth). New York Yankees Neil Walker (14) celebrates his solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Travel problems have delayed the New York Yankees from getting home from Texas.

Newsday reports the team's charted Delta flight took off after Wednesday night's 12-10 loss to the Rangers. But the flight had to return to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport because of a mechanical problem.

The plane safely landed and the flight resumed early Thursday morning.

Last week, the Yankees were forced to spend the night at Dulles International Airport outside Washington because of a mechanical problem, rough weather and rules that limit the number of hours that a flight crew can work.

An email seeking comment from the team was not returned.

