UK lawmakers slam 'unsatisfactory' progress in Brexit talks - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UK lawmakers slam 'unsatisfactory' progress in Brexit talks

LONDON (AP) - Lawmakers scrutinizing Britain's exit from the European Union said Thursday that progress in trade talks with the bloc is "highly unsatisfactory," and that the country may have to stay in the tariff-free EU customs union for years after Brexit.

The Exiting the European Union Committee said in a report that time is running out to set up new trade arrangements, and staying in the customs union may be "the only viable plan."

Britain is due to leave the EU in March 2019, followed by a 20-month transition period. The committee said it's unlikely new customs procedures, which have yet to be agreed on, will be in place by the time the transition ends in December 2020.

"It is highly unsatisfactory that nearly two years after the referendum, ministers have yet to agree, and set out in detail, what kind of trading and customs arrangements they wish to seek" with the EU, the report said.

Committee chairman Hilary Benn, an opposition Labour Party lawmaker, said Britain will probably have to remain in a customs union "until alternative arrangements can be put in place."

Benn said that, 23 months after the June 2016 referendum, "we still don't know what the U.K.'s future relationship with the EU will be on trade, services, security, defense, consumer safety, data, broadcasting rights and many other things."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Boston Globe probes text allegation against top editor

    Boston Globe probes text allegation against top editor

    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-05-24 16:42:08 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-05-24 16:45:22 GMT
    Boston Globe executives are investigating an allegation that the newspaper's top editor had an inappropriate text exchange with a former employee.More >>
    Boston Globe executives are investigating an allegation that the newspaper's top editor had an inappropriate text exchange with a former employee.More >>

  • Condemned killer blames attack on 'homosexual panic'

    Condemned killer blames attack on 'homosexual panic'

    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-24 04:22:15 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-05-24 16:45:21 GMT
    (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of the fatal 1985 strangling and stabbing...(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of the fatal 1985 strangling and stabbing...
    Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>
    Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>

  • Police: Missing Mexican woman's body found in Utah canyon

    Police: Missing Mexican woman's body found in Utah canyon

    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:22 PM EDT2018-05-24 16:22:45 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-05-24 16:45:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, shows Elizabeth Smart holding a photo of Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado during a news conference, in Sandy, Utah. According to the Deseret News, investigators confirmed Wednesday,...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, shows Elizabeth Smart holding a photo of Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado during a news conference, in Sandy, Utah. According to the Deseret News, investigators confirmed Wednesday,...
    Utah police say they've found the body of a woman who disappeared on the way home from English class three years ago, shortly after she moved from Mexico.More >>
    Utah police say they've found the body of a woman who disappeared on the way home from English class three years ago, shortly after she moved from Mexico.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly