Rural school closes suddenly as board balks at repair costs

PAINT ROCK, Ala. (AP) - A northeast Alabama school district is closing a rural school instead of paying for repairs.

Thursday is the last day for Paint Rock Valley High School in Jackson County, after board members voted 3-2 to close the K-12 school last week.

The move was unexpected after Jackson County leaders kept open the 74-student school last year. But board members balked at $200,000 in needed repairs to the historic school. Board members say they feared more expensive repairs in the future.

Jackson County superintendent Kevin Dukes tells news outlets that parents can choose between schools at Skyline and Woodville for their children next year. He says students will have more opportunities at larger schools.

Dukes says the school board could lease the vacant building for use as a community center.

