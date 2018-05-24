Alabama city again refuses to release body camera recordings - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabama city again refuses to release body camera recordings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Officials in one of Alabama's largest cities stand by their refusals to release recordings from police body cameras.

WHNT-TV reports the city has once again refused a request to release a recording.

The latest request came after a bystander's video appeared to show a Huntsville police officer punching a suspect while trying to make an arrest. The department cleared the officer Monday, saying the video was part of a longer struggle.

Huntsville City Attorney Trey Riley says recordings are a "public record to a certain extent" but that doesn't mean they're "automatically available."

Riley says Huntsville will generally withhold recordings while a criminal case is ongoing.

The lawyer says the public can see videos if a case goes to trial, but acknowledges most cases don't go to trial.

