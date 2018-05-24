Judge won't cut bail for ex-football player in beating death

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) - A judge won't lower the bail set for a former University of North Alabama football player charged with murder.

The Times Daily reports that Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Gil Self denied the request Wednesday of Khadedryck Devonte Todd.

Todd is charged with beating 21-year-old Anthony Coleman of Florence on April 2 in a convenience store parking lot.

Coleman died 10 days later from injuries sustained in the attack.

Self says he won't overrule the recommendation by grand jurors that the 23-year-old Todd be held on $150,000 bail.

Todd is also charged with hitting or shoving a woman and marijuana possession.

Todd is originally from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He was an offensive lineman for North Alabama last year and was projected to start this year. The team dropped him after his arrest.

Information from: TimesDaily, http://www.timesdaily.com/

