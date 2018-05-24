2 struck by car in Birmingham parking lot after argument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police are searching for a driver they say tried to run over a woman and her daughter in a fast food parking lot.

Birmingham police tell news outlets an unnamed 40-year-old woman was hospitalized Wednesday with serious injuries after she and her 21-year-old daughter were struck at a McDonald's.

Witnesses say one of the victims had been arguing with a second woman and spit on the second woman's car. That's when police say the second woman hit the mother and daughter with the red car she was driving.

The red car left the scene and hit another vehicle. Police are also trying to determine whether a gun was fired and whether that is linked to the hit-and-run.

The driver of the red car could face felony assault charges.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.