EU imposes sales conditions on Gazprom in Eastern Europe - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

EU imposes sales conditions on Gazprom in Eastern Europe

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union is imposing a series of obligations on Russian energy giant Gazprom to improve the flow of gas at competitive prices in eastern Europe.

EU Antitrust Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Thursday that Gazprom will have to ease its hold on the market there, giving consumers "an effective tool to make sure that the price they pay is competitive."

Following three years of legal action, the decision means Gazprom will have to remove restrictions on customers to resell gas across borders and improve gas flows to members like Bulgaria and the Baltic nations.

If Gazprom breaks any of the obligations, the EU can impose a fine of up to 10 percent of the company's global turnover.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • New US weather satellite can't keep cool, could hurt photos

    New US weather satellite can't keep cool, could hurt photos

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-05-23 17:34:05 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:37:00 GMT
    The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.More >>
    The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.More >>

  • Hunter accused of giving bribes for African elephant kill

    Hunter accused of giving bribes for African elephant kill

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-05-22 20:22:45 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:38:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, an elephant crosses a road at a national park in Hwange, Zimbabwe. Federal prosecutors in Colorado have indicted the owner of a South African hunting company, accusing the ...(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, an elephant crosses a road at a national park in Hwange, Zimbabwe. Federal prosecutors in Colorado have indicted the owner of a South African hunting company, accusing the ...
    The owner of South African hunting company has been indicted in the United States on charges of bribing Zimbabwe officials to let a hunting party shoot elephants inside a national park.More >>
    The owner of South African hunting company has been indicted in the United States on charges of bribing Zimbabwe officials to let a hunting party shoot elephants inside a national park.More >>

  • Space station accepts special delivery from Virginia

    Space station accepts special delivery from Virginia

    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:41 AM EDT2018-05-24 09:41:57 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:38:08 GMT
    The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia.More >>
    The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly