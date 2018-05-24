Firefighters respond to fires at 2 abandoned homes in Brighton - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BRIGHTON, AL (WBRC) -

Firefighters from Bessemer and Brighton battled two house fires Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the abandoned homes on Ontario Street just after midnight and saw flames.

No word on what caused the fires.

