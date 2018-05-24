House fire in Center Point being called suspicious - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

House fire in Center Point being called suspicious

CENTER POINT, AL (WBRC) -

Investigators are calling a house fire in Center Point suspicious.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 1 a.m. Thursday on 16th Avenue Northeast.

When they arrived, flames could be seen on the back side of the home.

No one was hurt.

