South Carolina powers past Arkansas 13-8 in SEC tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Dominic Fletcher hit a three-run homer and Casey Martin homered twice to lead Arkansas over South Carolina 13-8 on Wednesday night in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

The Razorbacks (38-17) play Florida next. The Gamecocks (33-23) face an elimination game against LSU.

Fletcher and Martin helped power Arkansas to a 10-1 lead.

South Carolina scored five runs in the sixth on a bases loaded walk and LT Tolbert's grand slam after the Razorbacks opted to leave starter Kacey Murphy (7-4) in the game.

Fletcher went 2 for 3 with five RBIs for Arkansas. Martin drove in three runs.

Tolbert was 4 for 5 and drove in five runs to lead South Carolina.

The Gamecocks scored twice in the ninth before reliever Barrett Loseke got Chris Cullen to ground into a double play.

