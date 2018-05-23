Brookwood Baptist Medical Center at risk of losing Medicare billing privileges

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center could be at risk of losing its Medicare billing privileges.

This comes after a CMS survey revealed the hospital, which is part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, was not in compliance with some Medicare requirements, Beckers Hospital Review reports.

The notice from CMS said Brookwood's Medicare contract will be ended at the end of this month unless the hospital corrects the issued identified. The survey found staff in the hospital's psychiatric unit used inappropriate restraint methods on several occasions, Beckers reports. One example is a patient who suffered cardiac being restrained face down. Hospital workers, according to Beckers, were unable to resuscitate the patient.

"These deficient practices had the potential to negatively affect all patients admitted to this facility," the CMS said in the survey, according to Modern Healthcare.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.