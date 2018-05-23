ALDOT potentially moving some unmarked graves for road work raises concerns

The consideration of ALDOT potentially moving some unmarked graves for road work is raising concerns.

Thousands of cars drive on the Woosley Finnell Bridge every day, not even realizing there a thousands of graves over a century old in the woods next to it. ALDOT said it's too soon to know if some of the unmarked graves will be moved for road work, even though they are technically in the way.

“U.S. 82 going towards Jack Warner so it would be in this area,” said John McWilliams, West Central ALDOT Spokesman.

ALDOT plans to add lanes between Campus Drive and the west end of Rice Mine Road near the unmarked graves.

“It's within the project limits it's on the right of way as it is right now. It wouldn't be where your cars are driving through it's just in the right of way so it's something they notice when they went out there,” McWilliams said.

Bryce Hospital has more than 2,500 deceased mental heath patients buried on both sides of McFarland near the Finnell bridge and because many of them were buried there before 1922 there is no way to identify who some of them are. A book of patient numbers were used after that to track them.

Department of Mental Health Historian Steve Davis said if they have to be moved it needs to be done with respect.

“We told them up front that we want the graves moved individually treated like your mother, father, child would be,” said Davis.

ALDOT said they will work with the University of Alabama to carefully do the job if it comes down to that.

Davis said due to privacy laws and the shame surrounding mental illness, names weren't put on Bryce Hospital patient graves until 1992.

“What we have done is put a stigma to mental health issues that we don't do for other physical illnesses so these are people like me and you,” said Davis.

ALDOT said they won't make a decision about the graves until sometime next year in 2019 closer to when construction starts for the project.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.