FIRST ALERT: High rain chances over the weekend

I think many of us will avoid the rain tomorrow, but it is possible we could see a few showers and storms south of I-20. We are not expecting anything severe with these storms, but a few could produce heavy downpours and occasional gusty winds. Rain chances will climb by Friday and through the weekend.

While lots of question remain with respect to what is happening over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, one thing is for certain, scattered storms will be likely. There is a 70 percent chance this system could turn into a tropical depression within the next five days. This wet weather will be on the increase each day by late morning. I think we will catch some breaks however plan on the possibility of some rainy periods. Our biggest concern with storms is going to be the threat of lightning and while a strong storm can’t be ruled out, no organized severe weather is expected. Be sure to remain close to the WBRC First Alert Weather app if you are making your vacation plans.

