Study finds 80s babies are "brokest generation"

A decade after the Great Recession, a study by the Federal Reserve finds 80s babies are in a much deeper financial hole than any other generation.

“They have spent so much of their money - first on school loan debt and that’s been a problem. It took on so much debt to get this education, but at the end of the day the income was not going in the same direction as the debt,” said Otis Stewart, Jr., a Birmingham tax attorney and certified financial planner.

And that debt has carried on with them according Stewart. He tells us says some millennials may not get over the great recession. The study found the recession and its aftermath significantly widened the wealth gap between young and old.

Researchers found 80s babies are loaded with student debt, auto loans and credit card balances and less than half own homes.

“They had not saved quite a lot of money and they used their savings to sustain their lifestyle to get back to the good times..its been very difficult,” Stewart said.

All is not lost though, 80s babies have a lot of time to get back on track financially.

“Many people over leverage themselves to try and do too many things and take on too much debt. Get rid of the credit cards and get down to fundamentals, eating in more often, minimizing your costs and just staying out of debt. You’ll be surprised at how far that will take you,” Stewart said.

Stewart says you won't get financially free by being reckless with your money. He says come up with a good financial plan to get back on solid financial ground.

