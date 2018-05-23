Hoover City Council discuss ways to fix financial problems

Hoover City leaders are discussing several options to fix the municipality’s financial problems.

That includes everything from an increase in the lodging tax, to garbage fees, to a new occupational tax, and even an increase in sales tax.

The Chairman of the finance committee says the council is considering all those things, but also wants leaders to take a hard look at the expenses.

"We've got to take a look at ourselves in the mirror and say you know we've spent a lot of money, we've added a lot expense to our balance sheet. And we need to go back and see if that really is important, and what maybe can we trim back on. And really take a look at our priority and spending,” said John Lyda with the Hoover City Council.

Lyda also added he thinks the council will know what direction they are leaning by mid-June.

Another thing being talked about is an increase in property tax. However, according to city officials that would not be used to replenish the finances, but instead would go towards education.

City leaders say they will only act on that, if the school board asks for it. If the council were to approve an increase it would still have to go to the public for a vote.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.