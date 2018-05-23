New social media feed's sexual content causing concerns among parents

A new Snapchat feed is raising concerns among parents because of its sexual content.

“Cosmo After Dark” premiered last Friday.

WBRC spoke to a representative of snapchat who tells us that content is “age gated,” meaning users under 18 won’t have access to it.

"We work hard to be a responsible source of news, entertainment and information for our community, and understand the legitimate concerns parents have about what content their children consume. Last year, we strengthened guidelines for our media partners to label anything that might be too mature for younger Snapchatters. In this case, Cosmo was required from the start to age-gate their "Cosmo After Dark" edition for accounts registered as under the age of 18, which means those Snapchatters would not have had access to this content,” the company said in a statement.

Of course some teens can still find ways around the age gate. That’s another example of why one educator is saying once again parents need to take an active role in their child’s social media activity.

“Any student can create any account for any app and say they are any certain age, and have access to anything they want. We know that Snapchat their terms of use, I believe, is 13 and up. But I also know my experience 13, 14, 15, but also 12,11 year olds are much too young,” said Dr. Chris Robbins, Berry Middle School Principal.

