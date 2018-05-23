Wenonah HS student turns grief into graduation

For most students, graduation symbolizes the end of a chapter. For Andres Todd, it's just the beginning.

He admits, it doesn’t seem real.

“Because I didn't think it was going to happen,” he said, sitting in his great grandmother’s living room.

When Andres started high school, his great grandfather's life had just ended.

On May 6, 2013, someone robbed and killed Birl Jackson as he was mowing lawns. Andres was with him.

“That just made an impact on him. Instead of going the right way to do it, he got rebellious,” says his grandmother Terry Todd.

Rebellion masked the pain, but it also led to trouble. Andres was suspended every year of his high school career, and he started his senior year 13 credits short.

Naysayers said he wouldn't make it. But his grandfather's voice was always in his mind.

“I know he wanted me to graduate and do better in life,” she said.

He started taking night classes and online courses. And along the way, he met Birmingham Police Captain James Jackson.

Jackson was on a mission

“I was talking to some of our officers about working with some of the most challenged students in the school system and Andres' name kept popping up,” Jackson says.

A few months after meeting, Jackson took Andres to a camp called Kids Across America. The trip changed his life. He came back motivated and more determined than ever.

Not only did he earn his credits, he also received the Wenonah High School Student Achievement Award.

And Wednesday, he walked across that stage, no doubt making his great grandfather proud.

Andres says the experience has taught him many life lessons he’ll never forget. One of the biggest:

“I can do whatever I put my mind to,” he says with a big smile."

