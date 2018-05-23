Mace, Byrne pitch Florida past LSU, 4-3, in SEC tourney

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Tommy Mace allowed one earned run in seven innings and top-seeded Florida beat LSU 4-3 on Wednesday night in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

The Gators (42-15) snapped a four-game skid and play Arkansas or South Carolina next. The Tigers (34-24) face the loser in an elimination game.

Mace (4-0) allowed just three hits and Michael Byrne got the final five outs for his 13th save.

Down 3-0 early, the Gators got the go-ahead run on Austin Langworthy's RBI single in the fifth. Jonathan India had two hits and an RBI.

For LSU, Jake Slaughter hit a two-run homer in the second. Daniel Cabrera was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Byrne struck out the first two batters in the ninth. Zach Watson singled but Antoine Duplantis hit a flyout to center.

