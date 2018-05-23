FDA warns against teething medications

Teething can be a painful experience for babies.

In an effort to soothe their little one, parents may try using medication. But if it contains the ingredient benzocaine, the FDA warns against it.

"It’s one of our red flags. We consider it a very dangerous product,” says Ann Slattery, director of the Regional Poison Control Center, which is housed in Children’s of Alabama.

Slattery says in 2017 the center received sixty calls about benzocaine. Forty-eight of those were pediatric cases and about a third resulted in hospitalizations.

Federal officials say the drug can cause a rare blood condition that is first detected when a child's lips or fingertips turn blue.

"And then that can lead to difficulty breathing, increasing your breathing rate, lead to cardiac dysrhythmia, seizures. It can be life threatening,” Slattery said.

She says benzocaine has been a hazard for years. But she realizes teething can be a tough time for babies. She recommends parents use other methods to help soothe their children during this time.

"Teething rings are great- freezing those. Some people even get wash clothes, put water on those and let them gum around on that. And as far as anything that contains benzocaine, out of reach, out of sight," Slattery said.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.