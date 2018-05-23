LSU falls to No. 1 Florida in second round of SEC Tournament - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

LSU falls to No. 1 Florida in second round of SEC Tournament

Information provided by LSUsports.net

HOOVER, Ala. - The LSU baseball team fell, 4-3, to the No. 1 seed Florida in the second round of the SEC Tournament Wednesday night at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. 

LSU will face either South Carolina or Arkansas in an elimination contest Thursday 30 minutes after the conclusion of the 9:30 a.m. CT contest. 

