BJCTA director terminated by MAX board members

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The head of the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority is officially out.

Today, MAX board members voted to terminate the contract for Barbara Murdock effective immediately.

In April, Murdock was suspended without pay following accusations of unauthorized use of a BJCTA credit card. Board members also tell WBRC the attorney general's office is investigating the allegations.

