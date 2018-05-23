Mountain Brook woman warns other drivers after she says stranger followed her

A Mountain Brook woman said someone followed her and her fiance Tuesday night (Source: WBRC)

A frightening car ride for one Mountain Brook couple has the driver speaking out.

She said she was being followed by a stranger, who wouldn't quit.

Mountain Brook police said you should do exactly what the driver did in this particular situation: call 911 and drive to a well-lit and populated area.

The driver, who was too terrified to give her name, said she and her fiance were leaving Mountain Brook Country Club Tuesday night, when they realized someone was following them.

She said the stranger started flashing their lights and tailgating them.

She and her fiance tried to turn last minute to lose the driver, without luck.

"We did that, and we did it very quickly. At that point, they did a 180," she said. "And literally their tires were screeching to get to us. And that's when I realized, we are being followed. And they kept flashing their lights to try to get us to pull over."

She said the car was a silver-looking, small SUV. She said once she and her fiance pulled into a grocery store parking lot, the driver stopped following them.

Police said they were not able to locate the car, but encourage anyone in this situation to call police and find a well lit area, and do not drive home.

