Cars parked on narrow Homewood streets causing major delays for firefighters

Firefighters said they sometimes have to take different routes because they get stuck (Source: WBRC)

Homewood firefighters are fed up with parking.

They said they're having trouble getting their large trucks through narrow streets with cars parked on both sides.

Firefighters told us it could take them five to 10 minutes just to locate a car owner to move their car so their fire truck can get through.

Those are minutes firefighters don't have, and now we're getting an exclusive look at just how close some of these trucks come to getting stuck.

For Homewood firefighter Noah LaFone, fighting fires is just half the battle. He has to get a huge truck through the narrow streets of Homewood. It's an issue firefighters said they face almost every day. Firefighters become traffic controllers just to get a truck through without hitting the cars parked on both sides.

"Our drivers are very highly trained to maneuver these large vehicles at a rapid pace. But when a street is completely blocked, it doesn't matter how good of a driver you are, you just can't get through," said Lt. Darrell Garrett with Homewood Fire and Rescue Service.

That's why he wanted to fill you in on the challenges they face every day.

Challenges that could mean life or death for victims in emergency situations.

"If a house is burning, we don't have time," he said. "We're not talking minutes, we're talking seconds that are valuable to us, and we don't have time to go out and move cars."

He said if you have a driveway, use it. If not, stagger how you park so there's at least 18 feet of clear space across from you. If it isn't, you'll get slapped with a citation.

"It's a $20 citation in the city of Homewood. It's called Restrictive and Prohibitive Parking," said Lt. Garrett.

Lt. Garrett said this isn't just a Homewood issue, and drivers everywhere should being more aware.

