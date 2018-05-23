JeffCo Commission announces $14.2 million savings for taxpayers

A frightening car ride for one Mountain Brook couple has the driver speaking out. She said she was being followed by a stranger, who wouldn't quit.More >>
A frightening car ride for one Mountain Brook couple has the driver speaking out. She said she was being followed by a stranger, who wouldn't quit.More >>
Homewood Firefighters are fed up with parking. They said they're having trouble getting their large trucks through narrow streets with cars parked on both sides. Firefighters told us it could take them five to 10 minutes just to locate a car owner to move their car so their fire truck can get through. ..More >>
Homewood Firefighters are fed up with parking. They said they're having trouble getting their large trucks through narrow streets with cars parked on both sides. Firefighters told us it could take them five to 10 minutes just to locate a car owner to move their car so their fire truck can get through. ..More >>
The Jefferson County Commission late Wednesday announced they’ve saved taxpayers $14.2 million by refinancing several bonds issued in 2003, 2004, 2013 and some lease payments to the Jefferson County Public Building Authority.More >>
The Jefferson County Commission late Wednesday announced they’ve saved taxpayers $14.2 million by refinancing several bonds issued in 2003, 2004, 2013 and some lease payments to the Jefferson County Public Building Authority.More >>
Great news came the way of the Allison family on Wednesday, as officials with the NASCAR Hall Of Fame in Charlotte announced that Davey is one of five racing greats that will be inducted onto their Class Of 2019 early next year.More >>
Great news came the way of the Allison family on Wednesday, as officials with the NASCAR Hall Of Fame in Charlotte announced that Davey is one of five racing greats that will be inducted onto their Class Of 2019 early next year.More >>
A man and pregnant woman have both been transported to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.More >>
A man and pregnant woman have both been transported to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.More >>