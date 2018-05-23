JeffCo Commission announces $14.2 million savings for taxpayers

The Jefferson County Commission late Wednesday announced they’ve saved taxpayers $14.2 million by refinancing several bonds issued in 2003, 2004, 2013 and some lease payments to the Jefferson County Public Building Authority. The County also says Fitch ratings agency raised the county’s debt two notches to AA-, while the Moody’s rating remained the same as their refinancing in 2017.

The 2017 debt refinancing freed up about $18 million to distribute to school systems and $2 million for transit, as well as $25 million a year to improve county roads and repair or build bridges plus $10 million for an economic development fund.

