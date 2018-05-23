Karle's Korner: Davey Allison's is a NASCAR Hall of Famer - My memories of a good friend

My mind flashes back 27 years. It was one of the most painful moments of my life, and it was all Davey Allison’s fault. Deep into a fierce game of paintball, wearing the camouflaged suit and visor that Davey gave me as a token of his friendship, I suddenly found myself hit. Was that Davey Allison who was standing around the corner laughing hysterically? Why, yes, it was, and as the paintball from his gun exploded on the uncovered top of my head, I suddenly realized how Wile E. Coyote felt when hit by an anvil. I was knocked out of the game while nearly being knocked out- and to this day I believe part of my skull has a bump on it.

Great news came the way of the Allison family on Wednesday, as officials with the NASCAR Hall Of Fame in Charlotte announced that Davey is one of five racing greats that will be inducted onto their Class Of 2019 early next year. The Allison family will celebrate alongside other inductees Jeff Gordon, Roger Penske, Jack Roush and the late Alan Kulwicki. While Bobby, Bonnie, Liz and others will celebrate on earth, Davey, his mom Judy, his brother Clifford and great friend Neil Bonnett will celebrate from above.

I first met Davey a few years after he won his first Cup race, the 1987 Winston 500. He was a happy, joking 29-year-old who loved fast cars, hunting and fishing - and his two small kids Robbie and Krista. His wife Liz wasn’t too fond of the giant deer head that Davey attached to the living room wall, preferring it to be moved elsewhere, but how could you say “no” to Davey? The practical joker with a knack for driving the daylights off a race car was too happy, too full of life with whom to argue.

Back in the early 90s, the Talladega Superspeedway (and racing in general) was much different than it is today. Those were the days when after a practice lap, Davey would drive into the garage area, drop his window netting and give me a TV interview from his seat to update me on the draft, the condition of his car and more. He made sure to remind me to join the Allison extended family in the ARCA garages early Sunday before the big Cup race for a pot luck lunch. No public relations people to go through, no NASCAR media people to tell you “no” and no snappy driver to tell you, “Ask my PR person if you can talk to me and then I’ll decide.” It was hamburgers and grilled chicken, mac and cheese and iced tea- and the driver of the 28-car was right there digging in.

While Davey won 19 Winston Cup races before he passed at the age of 32, his shining moment was winning the 1992 Daytona 500. It was after the race when a moment arrived that I will never forget. As Davey celebrated in victory lane, I asked him if he could join me live on TV about 7 p.m. The problem? The folks from ESPN and CNN were also requesting a live interview at the same time. What did Davey do? He turned to the people at both major networks and told them he would be going live with WBRC Channel 6, because it was his hometown station. I have a picture of that live shot in my house to this day and I smile each and every time I walk past it.

July 13, 1993, was a miserable day for thousands, as Davey lost his life a day after being in a helicopter crash just a few feet from the Talladega infield media center. I think of Davey each and every time I walk by that area and remember what might have been. Davey would be 57 if he were alive today, with who knows how many Cup victories and who knows how many cars owned or network TV gigs earned. While I think back on that dark day of nearly 25 years ago, I do feel content in knowing that my friend has joined his father in the NASCAR Hall Of Fame. I knew long before today that Davey was a hall of famer in my life, and I’m that sure he’s enjoying the news today. Meanwhile, my memories of Davey will never leave me, and the knot in my head will remain forever.

