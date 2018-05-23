Adamsville Walmart cleared after bomb threat - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Adamsville Walmart cleared after bomb threat

ADAMSVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

The Adamsville Walmart has been cleared after a bomb threat.

The store was evacuated just after 4 p.m. while Adamsville police arrived and Jefferson County Sheriff's had a bomb dog search the store.

After the store was cleared, customers and employees were allowed back in.

