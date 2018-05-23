Tigers for Tomorrow teaches how to survive wildlife encounter

What are the chances you'll encounter a predator in the wild?

"As the human population has grown and the habitats where the animals live have shrunk, we live right on the borders of where the animals live, so there's a possibility that people are gone a come have an encounter with a wild animal at some point in time," Wilbur McCauley said.

McCauley works with the animals daily at a preserve called Tigers For Tomorrow, about 12 miles from the Noccalula Falls exit off I-59 north of Gadsden.

"If you come across an animal and you've got kids with you, the best thing you can do is pick that child up, keep them with you, stay in a group. If you come across an animal you should leave them along, basically," McCauley said.

Within the past week, there have been reports of a rabid fox at a golf course in Baldwin County and a fatal cougar attack in Washington State. So how do you handle an encounter in the wild?

"Just back away very slowly. Do not run. If you run, a the natural instinct for the animal is to chase and you could cause more problems for yourself that way," he said.

Your chance for encountering a wild animal like this on your outdoor excursions, whether you're hiking or camping, are extremely low but if you do, just follow McCauley's suggestions. Respect their space but if you'd like a lot of wild animals, Tigers for Tomorrow will be open for the Memorial Day Weekend.

