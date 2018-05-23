Lanes on I-59 will close over Memorial Day weekend

ALDOT says that lanes on I-59 Northbound will close Memorial Day weekend. On Friday and Saturday night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., the lanes will be closed and there will be detours set up.

Traffic will be detoured off to I-65 SB, immediately take the 6th Ave. N exit, then take a left on 5th Ave, left on 11th St. and on to I-65 NB. Stay right to exit onto I-59/20 NB on the other side of the closure.

ALDOT's DeJarvius Leonard said the contractor is working to finish setting large beams, which is causing the closure.

“The contractor is trying to meet that August 31 deadline to be complete and it appears that he has asked for some additional time to girders to try to be finished with all the girders by this weekend so that is when he will be setting those Friday and Saturday,” he said.

The good news is ALDOT says once those girders are in place it will eliminate some of the closures that we have seen at the junction.

