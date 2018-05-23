Tuscaloosa County school board hosts meting with Tuscaloosa County commissioners

Tuscaloosa County School superintendent Walter Davie and school board members updated Tuscaloosa County Commissioners on future projects and ways they could help Wednesday.

The informal meeting happened during a luncheon at the school system office. Much of the conversation centered around infrastructure needs.

Commissioners learned 12 school buildings are more than 50 years old and there are 42 portable classrooms in the county school system. Davie also talked about how the county could help with road projects near some schools including Tuscaloosa County High School.

"And the only way you can achieve and do the things we need to do as a school system throughout the community is if we keep those discussions going," Davie said.

The two political bodies talked about current and future projects involving the county school system, but no votes or other actions were taken.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.