UAB leads nation in robotic surgeries, teen get chance to learn hands-on

The University of Alabama at Birmingham sharing exciting news, they have now surpassed the 10,000 robotic surgery mark.

This helps make UAB the leader in robotic surgery in the country.

Jeffrey Nix, M.D., assistant professor in UAB’s Department of Urology and associate scientist at the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center says surpassing 10,000 robotic surgeries is reflective of a joint commitment made by man surgeons and hospital administrators.

"“We are constantly thinking through how as a team we can continue to enhance patient experiences and make innovative strides in our respective fields, which ultimately reflects back on UAB as a leading health care provider,” says Nix.

During the announcement ceremony, a major life dream also coming true for a 13-year-old Oak Mountain Middle School student.

Cieara Jones works at UAB in cardiothoracic surgery. Her daughter, Ciesha Jones is on the robotics team at her school and wants to grow up to be a surgeon.

Cieara decided to take her daughter to work with her so she could see how robotics and surgery go hand in hand.

Kenneth Kim, M.D., associate professor in the Division of Gynecologic Oncology, ended up giving Ciesha one-on-one training, teaching her how robotic surgery works.

"He is a great teacher. He explained every step of the way," says Ciesha. "IIt was fun and interesting and an opportunity that I didn't think I would ever get to have."

Dr. Kim says that Ciesha is a natural.

"She did great. She is a natural," says Kim. "She is better than some of our residents when they started."

Kim is also working toward making sure residents do have exposure to this type of training.

“Surgery in its basic form is a combination of skill and technique, used in a logical fashion to complete a surgery safely and successfully,” says Kim. “It’s critical that, in addition to learning the ‘how’ of procedure basics, residents are learning the ‘how’ in surgical tools and techniques. The how, in conjunction with consistent simulation to training, is what enables residents to become comfortable with and proficient in robotic surgery.”

Kim’s revisions to the gynecologic resident training gave residents one-on-one training sessions with him on a quarterly basis.

