Chargers' Telesco laments Henry's injury, demurs on Gates

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Chargers tight end Hunter Henry tore his knee ligament while running an ordinary route during a non-contact workout on the opening day of organized team activities, general manager Tom Telesco confirmed Wednesday.

Telesco declined to confirm whether the Chargers will go back to Antonio Gates to fill the suddenly gaping hole in their offense.

Henry is expected to miss the upcoming season while he recovers from his knee injury, which dealt an extraordinary blow to the Chargers' plans more than three months before their opener.

The franchise's second-round pick in 2016 was slated to fill a major role in the Chargers' offense after catching 81 passes for 1,057 yards and 12 touchdowns over his first two seasons.

Telesco declined to say whether Gates will be re-signed to solidify the position.

