Deadliest Catch' star pleads guilty to misdemeanor assault - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Deadliest Catch' star pleads guilty to misdemeanor assault

SEATTLE (AP) - Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge that he spat on an Uber driver last year in Seattle.

The Seattle Times reports (https://bit.ly/2s3scWE) the 52-year-old "Deadliest Catch" star pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Under the plea deal, a property destruction charge was dismissed.

Prosecutors also recommended the assault conviction be dropped and the case dismissed if Hansen complies with court conditions for a year.

But Judge Edward McKenna wasn't ready to agree with that recommendation. He postponed sentencing and ordered Hansen to undergo a new alcohol evaluation.

Hansen, who lives north of Seattle, was accused in May 2017 of spitting on the driver and denting his car after learning he couldn't pay cash for his family's ride home.

He left the courtroom without commenting to reporters.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Senate primary splits Arizona conservatives between 2 icons

    Senate primary splits Arizona conservatives between 2 icons

    Thursday, May 24 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-05-24 07:02:25 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:14 AM EDT2018-05-24 08:14:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this May 17, 2018, photo, Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward talks about her platform policies at a Scottsdale Tea Party event in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement -...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this May 17, 2018, photo, Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward talks about her platform policies at a Scottsdale Tea Party event in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement -...
    Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement - former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state senator Kelli Ward - in the GOP Senate primary.More >>
    Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement - former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state senator Kelli Ward - in the GOP Senate primary.More >>

  • Chaos of Las Vegas shooting promoted fears of wider attack

    Chaos of Las Vegas shooting promoted fears of wider attack

    Thursday, May 24 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-05-24 06:11:55 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:14 AM EDT2018-05-24 08:14:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...
    Gunshots came so rapidly during the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history that one Las Vegas police officer feared he was facing a fully stocked assault team with tactical gear.More >>
    Gunshots came so rapidly during the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history that one Las Vegas police officer feared he was facing a fully stocked assault team with tactical gear.More >>

  • Las Vegas strike would have far-reaching effect

    Las Vegas strike would have far-reaching effect

    Thursday, May 24 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-05-24 07:12:05 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:14 AM EDT2018-05-24 08:14:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, Elvis tribute artist Eddie Powers poses for a photo with newlyweds Rob and Kelly Roznowski after he married them at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas. What happen...(AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, Elvis tribute artist Eddie Powers poses for a photo with newlyweds Rob and Kelly Roznowski after he married them at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas. What happen...
    Two casino companies facing the threat of a strike from housekeepers, bartenders, servers and other key employees saw their shares slide.More >>
    Two casino companies facing the threat of a strike from housekeepers, bartenders, servers and other key employees saw their shares slide.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly