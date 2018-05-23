TROPICS: Subtropical Storm Alberto forms, heading for Gulf

Subtropical Storm Alberto has developed over the Caribbean and the system will be crossing the Gulf of Mexico and moving towards the Gulf Coast over the coming days. For now, the system is subtropical, meaning it has partial tropical characteristics. That may change however as the storm system crosses the Gulf of Mexico.

Alberto is expected to make a landfall along the Gulf Coast on Memorial Day. Possible locations range from the Mississippi Coast east to near Fort Walton. As the system approaches the coast, it is expected to turn northwest which favors the more westerly solutions. The main impact concern will be heavy rain around the center and especially east of the center. Lots of tropical moisture will lift north across coastal areas and eventually into central Alabama early next week. Early rainfall estimates suggest that over six inches of rain could fall in some areas along the Gulf Coast. This is going to be a big rainmaker so flooding will be the primary concern. Other impacts will include dangerous rip currents and high surf along coastal areas. Heavy rain and storms will be likely along the gulf coast through Wednesday of next week.

