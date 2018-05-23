TROPICS: Depression likely will form over Gulf this weekend

FIRST ALERT FOR LIKELY TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT: A tropical depression will likely take shape over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. This could potentially become a tropical storm and if that happens, the first name on the list will be Alberto.

There are still lots of questions with respect to intensity and track, however, there is increasing confidence in impacts along the Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast. Scattered downpours and storms will be likely throughout the holiday weekend, dangerous rip currents will be likely, along with high surf.

Our Higher Resolution Baron Model suggests the tropical system will track towards the central panhandle while the Global Model suggests a track towards the Alabama Gulf Coast. Regardless of track, there will be a potential for periods of heavy rain and flooding along the coast for the holiday weekend.

As we fine tune the track and intensity forecast we will be able to offer more specifics with respect to direct impacts such as wind gusts.

It’s still too early to determine if the tropical system will have direct impacts in our area. That said, long-range data doesn’t show this moisture departing anytime soon. Therefore, we will likely see these higher rain chances continue through the middle of next week.

Stay up to date with the latest out of the tropics, and across the state, with the WBRC First Alert Weather app. Download it here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.