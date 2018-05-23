TROPICS: Alberto brings threat of heavy rain, tropical winds late Monday

Subtropical Storm Alberto has entered the Gulf of Mexico and the system will continue on a northerly track between two high-pressure systems. Most of the rain and convection was north and east of the center, however, we may see better organization with stronger tropical storm force winds over the next 48 hours.

Forecast track guidance suggests a landfall near the Alabama and Florida state line Monday night. By then, Alberto may be a much stronger tropical storm with winds gusting over 50 mph. The wind gusts will extend well east of the center. Dangerous rip currents and surf will be an issue along the coast and there may be a risk for quick spin-up tornadoes.

The main concern, however, will continue to be the risk of flooding. Rain amounts will be topping six inches in some areas over the next five days.

The direct impacts from Alberto will be confined to far south Alabama through most of the day on Monday so the rain around here will remain scattered and mostly driven by the building heat. So it is possible we could catch some breaks. With that said, scattered thunderstorms and showers will be likely, so keep an eye to the sky.

The steadier rain shield associated with Alberto is expected to lift into our area Monday night and into the day on Tuesday. I’m expecting a cloudy, rainy, and breezy day with breaks in the wet weather returning for Wednesday.

Rain amounts around here could top 4 inches in some areas.

We will need to stay alert for the possibility of a brief spin-up tornado on Tuesday, especially to the east and southeast.

