TROPICS: A stormy Memorial Day Weekend along the coast

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT: If you have a beach trip planned for the Memorial Day weekend, stay weather alert. We will be monitoring a tropical disturbance with a 60 percent chance of becoming better organized over the central gulf within the next five days. Regardless of this systems development/track, scattered storms and showers will be likely along coastal areas. The chance for storms and showers will also remain elevated here in Central Alabama.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: While lots of question remain with respect to what is happening over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, one thing is for certain, scattered storms will be likely. This wet weather will be on the increase each day by late morning.

Stay up to date with the latest out of the tropics, and across the state, with the WBRC First Alert Weather app. Download it here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.