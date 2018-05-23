Watchmen: Regina King, Don Johnson, Louis Gossett Jr. and more join HBO reboot

Hulu is adapting Joseph Heller's classic 1961 novel Catch-22 into a limited series and it already sounds like an Emmys front-runner

By Lindsay MacDonald,

HBO's Watchmen series has been making headlines lately thanks to its new producer and writer Damon Lindelof. Today, Lindelof and HBO announced some major casting news for the series that should have several heads turning.

The Leftovers alum Regina King will star in the new series along with Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens and Andrew Howard. HBO doesn't give with both hands though; all the details regarding their characters are being kept strictly under wraps.

This news comes right on the heels of Lindeloff's lengthy open letter to fans on Instagram, which went into detail about the massive changes he plans to make to the source material. Namely, the time and setting, plus several new characters he plans to add.

Damon Lindelof Is Changing Watchmen and Purists Aren't Having It

'To be clear. Watchmen is canon," Lindelof wrote. "But in the tradition of the work that inspired it, this new story must be original. ... Some of the characters will be unknown. New faces. New masks to cover them."

Lindelof's new adaptation of the story will take place in modern day times, where superheroes are treated as outcasts in society. For now, we'll just have to speculate about the rest, including whether any of the casting announcements today are for characters from the original graphic novel or for some of these "new faces" Lindelof plans to add.

HBO has not yet ordered Watchmen to series.

