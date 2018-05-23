Mother, daughter intentionally struck by car in McDonald's parking lot; 1 has life-threatening injuries

A woman has life-threatening injuries after a car struck her and another woman in southwest Birmingham.

Two women, a 40-year-old mother and a 21-year-old daughter, were intentionally struck by a red vehicle in the McDonald's parking lot after some sort of altercation. We're told the daughter was arguing with another woman and the mother approached them, yelling and then spit on the woman who was in the car. That's when the suspect allegedly struck the mother and daughter before leaving the scene.

Authorities are investigating the hit and run as well as reports of gunshots. Another vehicle was struck by the suspect.

The McDonald's is on Dennison Avenue near the Heritage Shopping Center. Witnesses tell us the daughter works at the McDonald's.

Police are investigating the case as felony assault.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.