Man, pregnant woman shot in Collegeville; Shooter in custody - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Man, pregnant woman shot in Collegeville; Shooter in custody

(Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC) (Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A man and pregnant woman have both been transported to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.

The female was shot in the stomach. The shooting happened in the 3000 block of 32nd Ave. North.

We're told the shooter is in custody.

We will provide more information when it is available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly