Man, pregnant woman shot in Collegeville; Shooter in custody

A woman is has life-threatening injuries after a car struck her and another woman in southwest Birmingham.More >>
A woman is has life-threatening injuries after a car struck her and another woman in southwest Birmingham.More >>
A man and pregnant woman have both been transported to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.More >>
A man and pregnant woman have both been transported to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.More >>
New and old Birmingham businesses are taking different approaches to the finicky social media space.More >>
New and old Birmingham businesses are taking different approaches to the finicky social media space.More >>
A very muggy air mass has returned to the area, with dew points topping 70 degrees this afternoon. This is making it feel extremely muggy and this is also fueling the showers and storms.More >>
A very muggy air mass has returned to the area, with dew points topping 70 degrees this afternoon. This is making it feel extremely muggy and this is also fueling the showers and storms.More >>