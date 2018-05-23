What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in June 2018

By Parker Hall
As we finish out the first half of 2018, Netflix provides viewers with a slew of new
streaming options to watch in the comfort of their homes this June. From original shows to top-notch films, Netflix has a massive number of compelling offerings lined up. Read on for all the highlights, then scroll down for a full list of what’s new on Netflix.
Numerous house-produced series return this June, providing viewers with plenty of binge-watching potential. The second seasons of Marvel’s
and female wrestling comedy Luke Cage will appear on the streaming giant, along with the long-awaited series finale of Netflix’s cult favorite sci-fi show GLOW . Sense8
The streaming giant will also debut a slew of compelling films including
, The Departed , and The King’s Speech . Thor: Ragnarok
Even with those heavy-hitting titles, the biggest film that comes to the streaming service this June has to be
, which is well worth a re-watch for those who caught it in theaters late last year. Star Wars: The Last Jedi Our top picks for June ‘Marvel’s Luke Cage’ Season 2 VIDEO
After an action-packed first season, super-strong (and nearly indestructible) superhero Luke Cage returns to the streets of Harlem, where he’s become a celebrity in the community.
‘Sense8’ Series Finale VIDEO
Eight hyper-connected humans from around the globe join forces for the final time on screen this month, providing fans a tidy bow to put on this beloved sci-fi cult series.
‘GLOW’ Season 2 VIDEO
Netflix’s comedy series about female wrestlers in the 1980s returns for its second season this month, providing viewers plenty of leotard-studded action.
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ VIDEO
The latest installment in the
main Star Wars franchise hits Netflix this month, offering viewers an easy opportunity to enjoy the force-filled action.
As usual, June marks your last chance to watch a variety of shows and movies before they leave Netflix. Be sure to catch critically acclaimed hits like
the first eight seasons of Captain America: Civil War, , and classic action films like Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown before they hit the streaming ether. Training Day
Below is the full list of everything new coming to the streamer in the month of June, and everything going away. The bolded names signify more of our favorites to help you load up your binge bin.
Everything new on Netflix in June June 1 101 Dalmatians Assassination Games Blue Jasmine The Boy Busted!(Season Finale) The Covenant The Departed Goerge Balanchine’s The Nutcracker He Named Me Malala Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth Just Friends Miracle National Treasure Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist November 13: Attack on Paris Outside In The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure Righteous Kill Rumor Has It Singularity Taking Lives Terms and Conditions May Apply June 2 June 3 The Break with Michelle Wolf June 5 June 7 Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast(Season 2) The Night Shift(Season 4) June 8 Alex Strangelove Ali’s Wedding The Hollow Marcella(Season 2) Sense8: The Series Finale The Staircase Threehouse Detectives June 9 June 10 June 14 Cutie and the Boxer Marlon(Season 1) June 15 The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus La Hora Final Lust Stories Maktub The Ranch(Part 5) Set It Up Step Up 2: The Streets Sunday’s Illness True: Magical Friends True: Wonderful Wishes Voltron: Legendary Defender(Season 6) June 16 Grey’s Anatomy(Season 14) In Bruges June 17 Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Snchez Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.(Season 5) June 18 June 19 June 22 Brain on Fire Cooking on High Derren Brown: Miracle Heavy Rescue: 401(Season 2) Luke Cage(Season 2) Us and Them June 23 June 24 To Each, Her Own (Les Gots et les couleurs) June 25 Hotel Transylvania(Season 1) June 26 Secret City Star Wars: The Last Jedi W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro June 29 Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits GLOW(Season 2) Harvey Street Kids Kiss Me First La Fort La Pena Maxima Nailed It!(Season 2) Paquita Salas(Season 2) Recovery Boys TAU June 30 Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory Mohawk LeavingNetflix in June June 1 50 First Dates 8 Mile The Angry Birds Movie The Brothers Grimm Gridiron Gang J. Edgar Men in Black Neerja Out of the Dark Princess Kaiulani The Spy Next Door Training Day Untraceable Vice What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy While You Were Sleeping The Young Victoria June 2 June 8 June 9 The Trials of Muhammad Ali June 10 June 15 Drillbit Taylor Naz & Maalik The Giver The Great Gatsby Underdogs June 16 Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown(Seasons 1-8) Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of Curious George Super June 18 June 20 June 21 June 22 Sin City: A Dame to Kill For June 23 Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle June 25 Captain America: Civil War June 26 June 29 June 30 If you missed our list for May, see below: Everything new on Netflix in May May 1 27: Gone Too Soon A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana Amelie Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures(Season 1) Beautiful Girls The Bourne Ultimatum The Carter Effect The Clapper Darc God’s Own Country Hachi: A Dog’s Tale Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay Hellboy II: The Golden Army High School Musical 3: Senior Year John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City Mr. Woodcock My Perfect Romance Pocoyo & Cars Pocoyo & The Space Circus Queens of Comedy (Season 1) The Reaping Reasonable Doubt Red Dragon Scream 2 Shrek Simon (Season 1) Sliding Doors Sometimes The Strange Name Movie Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc V(Season 2) May 2 May 4 A Little Help with Carol Burnett Anon Busted!(Season 1) Dear White People(Season 2) End Game Forgive Us Our Debts Kong: King of the Apes(Season 2) Manhunt My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey No Estoy Loca The Rain(Season 1) May 5 May 6 The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale May 8 Desolation Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives May 9 May 11 Bill Nye Saves the World(Season 3) Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist Spirit Riding Free(Season 5) The Kissing Booth The Who Was? Show(Season 1) May 13 Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife May 14 May 15 Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce(Season 4) Grand Designs(Seasons 13-14) Only God Forgives The Game 365(Seasons 15-16) May 16 89 Mamma Mia! The 40-Year-Old Virgin The Kingdom Wanted May 18 Cargo Catching Feelings Inspector Gadget(Season 4) May 19 Bridge to Terabithia Scandal(Season 7) Small Town Crime May 20 May 21 May 22 Mob Psycho 100(Season 1) Shooter(Season 2) Terrace House: Opening New Doors(Part 2) Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here May 23 May 24 Fauda(Season 2) Survivor’s Guide to Prison May 25 Ibiza Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life The Toys That Made Us(Season 2) Trollhunters(Part 3) May 26 May 27 The Break with Michelle Wolf May 29 May 30 Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt(Season 4, Part 1) May 31 Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern LeavingNetflix in May May 1 Bridget Jones’s Diary Casper Chappie Charlotte’s Web Field of Dreams GoodFellas Ocean’s Eleven Sahara Silent Hill The Exorcism of Emily Rose The Hurt Locker To Rome With Love To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar May 2 12 Dates of Christmas Beauty & the Briefcase Cadet Kelly Camp Rock Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam Cow Belles Cyberbully Disney’s The Cheetah Girls Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2 Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World Frenemies Geek Charming Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas Hello Sister, Goodbye Life High School Musical High School Musical 2 Jump In! Little Einsteins(Seasons 1-2) My Fake Fianc Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension Phineas and Ferb(Seasons 1-4) Princess Protection Program Princess: A Modern Fairytale Read It and Weep Revenge of the Bridesmaids Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure Special Agent Oso(Seasons 1-2) StarStruck Teen Spirit The Secret Life of the American Teenager(Seasons 1-5) Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie May 7 May 12 Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby May 30