What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in June 2018

As we finish out the first half of 2018, Netflix provides viewers with a slew of new streaming options to watch in the comfort of their homes this June. From original shows to top-notch films,Netflix has a massive number of compelling offerings lined up. Read on for all the highlights, then scroll down for a full list of what’s new on Netflix.

Numerous house-produced series return this June, providing viewers with plenty of binge-watching potential. The second seasons of Marvel’sLuke Cageand female wrestling comedyGLOW will appear on the streaming giant, along with the long-awaited series finale of Netflix’s cult favorite sci-fi showSense8.

The streaming giant will also debut a slew of compelling films includingThe Departed,The King’s Speech, andThor: Ragnarok.

Even with those heavy-hitting titles, the biggest film that comes to the streaming service this June has to beStar Wars: The Last Jedi, which is well worth a re-watch for those who caught it in theaters late last year.

Our top picks for June

‘Marvel’s Luke Cage’ Season 2

After an action-packed first season, super-strong (and nearly indestructible) superhero Luke Cage returns to the streets of Harlem, where he’s become a celebrity in the community.

‘Sense8’ Series Finale

Eight hyper-connected humans from around the globe join forces for the final time on screen this month, providing fans a tidy bow to put on this beloved sci-fi cult series.

‘GLOW’ Season 2

Netflix’s comedy series about female wrestlers in the 1980s returns for its second season this month, providing viewers plenty of leotard-studded action.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

The latest installment in themainStar Wars franchise hits Netflix this month, offering viewers an easy opportunity to enjoy the force-filled action.

As usual, June marks your last chance to watch a variety of shows and movies before they leave Netflix. Be sure to catch critically acclaimed hits like Captain America: Civil War,the first eight seasons ofAnthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, and classic action films likeTraining Day before they hit the streaming ether.

Below is the full list of everything new coming to the streamer in the month of June, and everything going away. The bolded names signify more of our favorites to help you load up your binge bin.

Everything new on Netflix in June

June 1

101 Dalmatians

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

The Boy

Busted!(Season Finale)

The Covenant

The Departed

Goerge Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

November 13: Attack on Paris

Outside In

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

June 2

The King’s Speech

June 3

The Break with Michelle Wolf

June 5

Thor: Ragnarok

June 7

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast (Season 2)

(Season 2) The Night Shift(Season 4)

June 8

Alex Strangelove

Ali’s Wedding

The Hollow

Marcella(Season 2)

Sense8: The Series Finale

The Staircase

Threehouse Detectives

June 9

Wynonna Earp(Season 2)

June 10

Portlandia(Season 8)

June 14

Cutie and the Boxer

Marlon(Season 1)

June 15

The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus

La Hora Final

Lust Stories

Maktub

The Ranch(Part 5)

Set It Up

Step Up 2: The Streets

Sunday’s Illness

True: Magical Friends

True: Wonderful Wishes

Voltron: Legendary Defender(Season 6)

June 16

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 14)

(Season 14) In Bruges

June 17

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Snchez

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.(Season 5)

June 18

Encerrados

June 19

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

June 22

Brain on Fire

Cooking on High

Derren Brown: Miracle

Heavy Rescue: 401(Season 2)

Luke Cage(Season 2)

Us and Them

June 23

Tarzan

June 24

To Each, Her Own (Les Gots et les couleurs)

June 25

Hotel Transylvania(Season 1)

June 26

Secret City

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro

June 29

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits

GLOW(Season 2)

Harvey Street Kids

Kiss Me First

La Fort

La Pena Maxima

Nailed It!(Season 2)

Paquita Salas(Season 2)

Recovery Boys

TAU

June 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory

Mohawk

LeavingNetflix in June

June 1

50 First Dates

8 Mile

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

Gridiron Gang

J. Edgar

Men in Black

Neerja

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Spy Next Door

Training Day

Untraceable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping

The Young Victoria

June 2

Shark Men(Season 3)

June 8

Grace of Monaco

June 9

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

June 10

Bonnie and Clyde

June 15

Drillbit Taylor

Naz & Maalik

The Giver

The Great Gatsby

Underdogs

June 16

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown(Seasons 1-8)

Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of

Curious George

Super

June 18

Cedar Grove(Seasons 1-3)

June 20

Cake

June 21

Baby Daddy(Seasons 1-6)

June 22

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

June 23

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

June 25

Captain America: Civil War

June 26

Alpha and Omega

June 29

Bad Grandpa .5

June 30

On Golden Pond

If you missed our list for May, see below:

Everything new on Netflix in May

May 1

27: Gone Too Soon

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

Amelie

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures(Season 1)

Beautiful Girls

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

Darc

God’s Own Country

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City

Mr. Woodcock

My Perfect Romance

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Queens of Comedy (Season 1)

The Reaping

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Shrek

Simon (Season 1)

Sliding Doors

Sometimes

The Strange Name Movie

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc V(Season 2)

May 2

Jailbreak

May 4

A Little Help with Carol Burnett

Anon

Busted!(Season 1)

Dear White People(Season 2)

End Game

Forgive Us Our Debts

Kong: King of the Apes(Season 2)

Manhunt

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey

No Estoy Loca

The Rain(Season 1)

May 5

Faces Places

May 6

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

May 8

Desolation

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives

May 9

Dirty Girl

May 11

Bill Nye Saves the World (Season 3)

Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist

Spirit Riding Free(Season 5)

The Kissing Booth

The Who Was? Show(Season 1)

May 13

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

May 14

The Phantom of the Opera

May 15

Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce (Season 4)

(Season 4) Grand Designs(Seasons 13-14)

Only God Forgives

The Game 365(Seasons 15-16)

May 16

89

Mamma Mia!

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Kingdom

Wanted

May 18

Cargo

Catching Feelings

Inspector Gadget(Season 4)

May 19

Bridge to Terabithia

Scandal(Season 7)

Small Town Crime

May 20

Some Kind of Beautiful

May 21

Seora Acero(Season 4)

May 22

Mob Psycho 100 (Season 1)

(Season 1) Shooter(Season 2)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors(Part 2)

Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here

May 23

Explained

May 24

Fauda (Season 2)

(Season 2) Survivor’s Guide to Prison

May 25

Ibiza

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

The Toys That Made Us(Season 2)

Trollhunters(Part 3)

May 26

Sara’s Notebook

May 27

The Break with Michelle Wolf

May 29

Coco

May 30

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt(Season 4, Part 1)

May 31

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern

LeavingNetflix in May

May 1

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web

Field of Dreams

GoodFellas

Ocean’s Eleven

Sahara

Silent Hill

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Hurt Locker

To Rome With Love

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

May 2

12 Dates of Christmas

Beauty & the Briefcase

Cadet Kelly

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Cow Belles

Cyberbully

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World

Frenemies

Geek Charming

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas

Hello Sister, Goodbye Life

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Jump In!

Lemonade Mouth

Little Einsteins(Seasons 1-2)

My Fake Fianc

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Phineas and Ferb(Seasons 1-4)

Princess Protection Program

Princess: A Modern Fairytale

Read It and Weep

Revenge of the Bridesmaids

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

Special Agent Oso(Seasons 1-2)

StarStruck

Teen Spirit

The Secret Life of the American Teenager(Seasons 1-5)

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

May 7

The Host

May 12

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

May 30

The Jungle Book(2016)



